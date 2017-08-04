Liberia: President Johnson-Sirleaf Applauds Liberian Athlete Bill Rogers

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has applauded one of Liberia's most influential athletes based in the United States, Bill Rogers.

She lauded the athlete for his outstanding performance in making Liberia proud and described his effort as an example of determination.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader made the comments when she received in audience Liberia's professional athlete on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 during a courtesy call at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He was escorted to the President's office by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Saah Charles N'Tow, Frederick Krah and a host of members of the Bill Rogers Foundation.

She commended Bill Rogers for his determination and commitment to Liberia especially in light of his painful story.

She praised him for remembering his country in such a wonderful way.

President Sirleaf also emphasized that sports is a unifier and can also be used as the common denominator to attract Liberian youth to be more productive and enjoy the future full of hope and opportunity.

She encouraged him to stay in touch with Liberia and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. She then thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the encouragement given to Bill Rogers that have allowed him to reach this far.

Introducing young Bill Rogers, Youth and Sports Minister, Saah Charles N'Tow commended President Sirleaf for the warm reception and audience accorded Bill Rogers and team in spite of her busy schedule.

He said Bill is using sports to help empower young people - among others things.

Speaking earlier, Bill Rogers, who narrated his painful life story commended President Sirleaf for the opportunity given him to meet and interact, for which he expressed gratitude.

He told President Sirleaf he has secured 20 acres of land to build the Bill Rogers Youth Facility that will help to empower young people.

He noted that some of the features will include boarding facilities for young athletes to further develop their natural talents, computer lab, Library, in-door basketball, volleyball, soccer pitch, etc.

The Bill Rogers Youth Foundation (BRYF) seeks to provide youths in all sectors of the Liberian society, from the schools to the local community, with life-changing sports activities and facilities that offer them the opportunity to discover and develop their natural athletic talents to positively impact the world.

Bill Rogers has departed the country for the USA.