Maputo — The chairperson of the board of directors of Mozambique Arlines (LAM), Antonio Pinto de Abreu, died of an unspecified illness on Tuesday.

According to a LAM spokesperson, cited by the online version of the independent daily “O Pais”, Abreu died at his Maputo home.

Abreu was born in the central city of Chimoio in 1956. He was one of the many young Mozambicans who benefitted from the solidarity of Cuba, which opened schools for Mozambique in the years following Mozambican independence. Abreu did his secondary school studies in Cuba from 1977 to 1982.

He then took his first degree, in economics, at Maputo's Eduardo Mondlane University, followed by a master's degree in financial economics at the University of London.

Most of his professional career was in the Bank of Mozambique, which he joined in 1982, when he was only 17 years old. In 1992, he became head of the Bank's Division of Economic Studies, and in 1994 he was appointed an advisor to the Governor.

In 1995, he became Director of the Department of Economic Studies and Statistics. A year later he was appointed a member of the central bank's Board of Directors. He was appointed Deputy Governor of the Bank in 2010.

He left the bank, for reasons of health, in 2016, but was then appointed non-executive chairperson of LAM.

Pinto de Abreu was also a significant figure in Mozambican culture. He was an actor, a member of a traditional dance group, and a poet, with work published in several of the Mozambican media. While a student in Cuba he set up theatre and poetry groups, which he recreated on his return to Mozambique. Three volumes of his poetry have been published by the Maputo publishing house Ndjira.