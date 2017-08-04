Mozambique: Over 480 Families Inside Limpopo National Park to Be Resettled

Maputo — The Mozambican government is planning to resettle more than 480 families living inside the Limpopo National Park (PNL) in the southern province of Gaza province.

To this end, the government brought together all stakeholders around the same table, including community leaders, representatives of non-governmental organizations and academics in the area of Covane, Massingir district, to discuss strategies that could facilitate the resettlement process, reports the daily paper "Noticias".

During the meeting, which took place few days ago, the participants also launched a new study commissioned by the government which will gather information about their lifestyle, aspirations and concerns about the process which will culminate with their resettlement in the regions of Canhane and Macuachane.

With the study, the government wants to draw an accurate picture in order to identify the best ways to accommodate the families to be withdrawn from Machamba and Chimangue and find out if there is a need to mobilize additional funding.

The study is expected to take place over the next five months in Massingir, and will cover 14 communities, including some of those living inside the LNP and resettlement areas.

All these actions are mainly geared at the preserving the environment, development of small businesses, livestock, and agriculture, among others.

The study, which will have to be validated by the communities themselves, will be followed by preparations for a community action plan.

Resettlement in the Limpopo National Park was suspended about two years ago due to lack of funds. It will resume in October thanks to a sum of 14 million euros made available by a German financial institution.

In the first phase the families will be resettled in Chanhanhe and Macuachane, where the government is already busy working to put in place all the required facilities, such as adequate houses, sources of potable water, connections to the national grid, construction of schools and health centres, among others.

The resettlement program seeks, among others, to address a number of issues, including poaching that remains a major problem in the in the park and human/animal conflict.

The head of provincial Directorate of* *Land, Environment and Rural Development, Juliana Mwito, who also attended the event, stressed the need to speed up the resettlement programme for the families living inside the PNL.

This, she said, "arises from the fact that human presence is a shock and a major constraint for the development of flora and fauna in that conservation area".