Liberia: Three Jailed for Forgery, Counterfeiting U.S. Dollar Banknotes

The Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia has detained three men for alleged forgery and counterfeiting of United States dollar in hundred bills to con victims in a money doubling scheme.

Defendants Augustine Segbah, Prince Miniko and Nagbe Tweh were on July 28 arrested by the Liberia National Police (LNP) during a general raid in Montserrado County.

The Police charge sheet stated that during the process, they confiscated from the defendants five bundles of fake100 United States dollar bills in the Borough of New Kru Town in Monrovia.

The Police charge sheet further indicated that the three defendants were then turned over to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) for a probe.

The defendants were on Thursday arraigned before the Monrovia City Court to answer to the charges levied against them.

During the investigation, it was established that the defendants were arrested in a room in the Borough of New Kru Town, and that the defendants usually use the fake US bills to cajole their victims under the guise that the money must be washed with a liquid before it can become clean money.

Meanwhile, the three men are currently being detained at the Monrovia Central Prison awaiting court trial.