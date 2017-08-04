Liberia: Cuttington Set to Graduate 727

Cuttington University situated in Suakoko District, Bong County, will on Friday and Saturday graduate seven hundred twenty-seven (727) students in various professional disciplines

According to Dr. Theodore V. K. Brown, Vice President for Academic Affairs of Cuttington University, the undergraduate school which is run on the university's main campus in Suakoko, will graduate 363 students with bachelor degrees in various disciplines on Friday, August 4.

Later on the same Friday, the Cuttington Junior College which operates in Kakata, Margibi County will put out 46 students with Associate degrees in various fields of study.

On Saturday August 5, the Cuttington School of Graduate and Professional Studies which is run in Monrovia, is expected to graduate 318 persons with Master degrees.

Dr. Brown revealed that during the first graduation program on Friday, a professor emeritus of the Massachusetts University Medical School in the United States of America, Dr. Deborah Harmon Hines, an African-American, is expected to serve as convocation speaker.

In the afternoon on Friday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the United Bank for Africa (UBA)-Liberia, Mr. Olalekan Balogun, will serve as keynote speaker for the Cuttington Junior College graduation programme on the CU main campus.

Dr. Brown told the Liberia News Agency (LINA) in an interview via mobile phone on Thursday, that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will deliver the keynote address on Saturday August 5, for the Cuttington School of Graduate and Professional Studies on the school's main campus in Suakoko.

He said Dr. Hines had worked with the Episcopal Church in Liberia and the A.M. Dogliotti School of Medicine at the University of Liberia for several years.

Cuttington University was relocated to central Liberia from Cape Palmas, Maryland County in Southeastern Liberia in 1948, but instructional classes began in 1949 and since then, the school has graduated hundreds of people who are contributing their professional quota to humanity around the world.

Some students and residents of Gbarnga, who spoke to the Liberia News Agency, predicted that the three commencement keynote speakers will focus on the significant role education plays in the development of a nation.