Liberia: Defense Ministry Clarifies Media Report On Nigerian Soldiers

The Ministry of National Defense has announced that on Saturday, August 12, the Nigerian Contingent under the banner of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) will effectuate regular rotation of its troops.

The rotation, according to a Defense Ministry release, has nothing to do with the upcoming Liberian elections.

The clarification follows a report published by the Daily Observer on Thursday, August 3, captioned: "Defense Authorities Deny Deployment of 230 Nigerian Soldiers."

"This rotation exercise is a normal and regular part of UNMIL troops' rotation. The troops will land in Liberia on 12 August 2017 and will end their tour of duty in March 2018, thereby sealing the official rotation of the Nigerian Contingent in Liberia under the banner of UNMIL," a release issued here Thursday said.

According to a release, the Ministry categorically refutes all quotations ascribed to the Assistant Minister for Public Affairs, David K. Dahn.

It said being fully aware of comportment within the security sector, Minister Dahn, during a telephone call placed to him by reporter Cewhy Kwanue on August 2 regarding the coming of Nigerian troops in the country for elections, advised him to seek direct clarity from Defense Minister Brownie J. Samukai.

"The reporter, unfortunately, did not contact Minister Samukai, but rather went on to publish concocted information," the release added.

Meanwhile, the Public Affairs Department at the Ministry of National Defense is assuring all media outlets of its fullest cooperation within limits regarding the provision of up-to-date and factual information concerning any issue that relates to the Ministry and the Armed Forces of Liberia.