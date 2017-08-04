Liberia: EU Donates to Bong Technical College

The European Union (EU) has donated a consignment of books to the Bong County Technical College (BCTC).

The EU made the donation through a delegation that visited the main campus of the BCTC in Gbarnga recently.

The head of the delegation, Elizabeth Mazzocchini, who runs the EU Education Cooperation Section, said the visit was part of efforts by the Union to get first-hand information about the successes and challenges facing the College.

Madam Mazzocchini noted that despite the enormous challenges, it was clear during the visit that the administration of the College is doing everything possible to provide quality education to students.

She said the EU will continue to partner with the BCTC in whatever way possible as part of efforts to contribute to the education sector of the country.

In remarks, BCTC Vice President for Administration, Mr. Richard Sondah, who received the books on behalf of the administration, commended the European Union through the delegation for selecting the College for the donation.

Mr. Sondah told Madam Mazzacchini and delegation that although the College is faced with a lot of challenges, the administration and Board of Trustees and leadership of Bong County are working together to enhance academic activities at the school.

Mr. Sondah assured the EU that the books, which talk about Liberian languages, culture and tradition, will be placed in the library for use by students.

He encouraged the EU through the delegation to always visit the Bong County Technical College in furtherance of the partnership, noting that the people of Bong County are grateful for the donation.