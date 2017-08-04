Liberia: NEC, PUL Training Journalists in Election Coverage

The National Elections Commission (NEC) and the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) Thursday conducted the first in a series of awareness sessions on the Elections Coverage Guide for Journalists.

The Elections Coverage Guide for Journalists was drafted by the PUL and NEC with technical supports from two USAID-funded entities - the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and Internews.

After months of review and scrutiny, the Guide was validated in May as part of activities marking the celebration of World Press Freedom Day.

A statement released by the PUL and NEC said the Monrovia Awareness Session will be followed by a second session on the Elections Coverage Guide for Journalists on Monday, August 7, in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The Gbarnga Awareness Session will be exclusively for rural journalists.

According to the NEC and PUL, a total of 60 journalists from both the print and the electronic media are expected to participate in the Monrovia and Gbarnga awareness sessions.

Facilitators for the sessions will be drawn from the PUL, and the Legal and Communications Sections of NEC, the statement said.

The awareness sessions will allow journalists to understand the standards guarding elections reporting in Liberia.

The International Foundation for Electoral Systems, IFES is sponsoring the two workshops in Monrovia and Gbarnga.