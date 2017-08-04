Kenya: Hasan Joho Says It's Not Been Easy Taking Kenyatta Head-On

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho says it has not been an easy task for him to take President Uhuru Kenyatta head-on on different occasions.

Speaking Thursday during a meeting with more than 5,000 teachers at Jubilee Hall, Mr Joho said it takes courage and sacrifice to engage the Head of State "for the sake of the people".

"It got to a point where I had to make a decision for the people of Mombasa. I want to tell you here that it is not easy to stand before a President and tell him the bitter truth.

"I decided to face any consequences just to ensure I stand [with] the people and that is why you saw [what] I went through under the Jubilee government," said Mr Joho.

NO SECURITY

Mr Joho claimed that he is the only governor among the 47 in the country who for the last one year has been operating without a security detail which he is entitled to.

"I am not saying this for them to think I am complaining. They took all the bodyguards but the people stood by me and they are the ones who will stand by me even as I will be re-elected," said Mr Joho.

SUCCESSFUL CAMPAIGNS

He said he has successfully done his campaigns not "because security was provided to us by the police officers but because of God and the love of the people".

Mr Joho claimed that his opponents have been provided with security "but that will not determine the outcome of these elections".

He urged the teachers to vote for him and the National Super Alliance on Tuesday.

"We managed to soldier on when they (Jubilee) started fighting us and their days are over because we are going to vote the Jubilee government out. Make sure you vote for us and protect the votes as expected of us," he said.