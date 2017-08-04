2 August 2017

Malawi: Ramadhan Holiday Extended At Nyasa BB

By Green Muheya

Nyasa Big Bullets Coach, Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan has asked for an extended his holiday at the club due to personal issues.

Ramadhan was expected to report for duties Wednesday following the expiry of his four-game suspension, due to the team's poor run of form.

Bullets general secretary Albert Chigoga said the Burundian tactician had requested for another week to sort out family issues.

"We wrote to Fam that our coach we will be back on August 2 but due to other circumstances, this won't happen soon as the coach is still asking for another week before returning from suspension, so we might have him starting from next week," Chigoga said.

Bullets players are reported to have recommended that Ramadhan should not return but the executive committee resolved to recall him.

Ramadhan was suspended due to the team's poor performance last month and his assistant Eliah Kananji took over in an acting capacity, but he does not have the minimum qualification of a Caf B Licence for a head coach.

Kananji has won four matches, drawn and lost once.

