4 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Alleged Impersonator of Kidnapper of Ikorodu Students Arraigned in Lagos

One Chizoba Okoye, who allegedly impersonated one of the kidnappers of the recently released six kidnapped students in Epe area of the state, was on Friday brought before an Ebute Metta Chief Magistrates' Court in Lagos.

The accused, 24, is facing a one-count charge of false representation and demanding ransom.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the accused committed the offences on June 11 at 8.00 p.m.in Igbonla Moriden area of Epe.

He alleged that the accused falsely presented himself as one of the kidnappers of the six students who were kidnapped from a school in Epe and demanded the sum of N2 million for their release.

The offences contravened Section 6 (iii) of the Lagos State Anti-Kidnapping Laws, 2017.

Newsmen report that the law prescribed death sentence for anybody who engaged in kidnapping.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, admitted the accused to bail of N1 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 23 for mention.

NAN

