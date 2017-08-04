Malawi Law Society (MLS) has expressed concern with the thousands of people are failing to access justice at the country's courts four days after the Judiciary support staff went on strike, saying in any well-functioning democracy, courts are not supposed to be shut down and be rendered inaccessible to all those who might wish to call them to their aid from time to time.

In a statement signed by MLS president Khumbo Soko and Secretary General Michael Goba Chipeta, the society says authorities have not treated the matter with serious attention to resolve the grievances with the striking staff and avoid court shut down in Malawi.

"The society has previously lamented the shutdown of the courts, which regrettably for our nation, is something that is now occurring with alarming regularity," reads the statement.

"Closure of the courts denies our citizens justice, compromises the right of lawyers and those employed by them to earn a living and profoundly damages our nation's credibility as a serious destination for foreign direct investment. It really is to our nation's great discredit that this constitutional aberration is somehow being normalized," reads part of the statement made available to Nyasa Times.

MLS has further disclosed that it is to engage various stakeholders to have the striking staff and authorities agree on the matter of house allowances for the court to resume operations.

Judiciary support staff in Malawi downed tools to force government pay them house allowances just like magistrates, judges and other senior staff.