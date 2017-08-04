Kenya: 24 Year Old Quarry Worker Wins Sh10.8 Million Elite Bet Jackpot

Nairobi — Hamisi Karisa Charo from Malindi joined the millionaires club after being unveiled by Elitebet in Nairobi as the winner of Sh10.8 jackpot.

With just Sh50, the Malindi quarry worker managed to predict correct all the12 matches on Tuesday and scooped the cash prize.

Speaking to Capital Sport Charo said he intends to use part of the money to give his siblings a befitting education in a prominent school within the country. He also intends to start up business but will do so under the advice of friends and the betting company.

"I will first uplift my siblings education and I will ensure that they get a good education from good schools. I do not want them to go to the schools that I went," the 24-year-old, who started betting in July this year, said.

"I cannot stop betting just because of this successful bet and I cannot just bet recklessly. What I will do is to advice people to bet wisely. And when one chooses to bet he or she should be consistent at it."

On his part the Elitebet Group Managing Director, Waiyaki Hinga said that they will continue to support Charo and future Elite winners by taking them through financial advisers so that they can help them make proper user of the money.

'"We have a system plan for our winners. We take them to financial advisers and even lawyers to assist them in any legal challenge they may face. We do not want this to be a curse to them and Karisa (Charo) is not an exception."

Charo, who schooled in Kilifii County at Mtomwendoni Primary, expects to travel back home Friday and continue his life.