Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi, has called on Malawian youths to embrace the Information Communications Technology (ICT) industry as it is a key indicator to the advancement and development of a country.

Dausi made these remarks at the official launch of the Malawi Digital Empowerment Scholarship Program by Techno Brain Solutions at Crossroads hotel in Lilongwe on Thursday.

"We would want to have more qualified youth in ICT so that they are placed in various ministries, departments and private sector in order for Malawi to be at a par with any other country in as far as ICT is concerned," said Dausi.

Dausi added that ICT is important for economic development and it is the hope of government that after completion of training, graduates will go on to share their knowledge with National College of Information Technology (NACIT) in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

"I would like to applaud Techno Brain Solutions for taking an initiative to invest in ICT training for Malawian youths. This will help them to understand and make use of the infrastructures that are being introduced in the country such as the National Optic Fiber Backbone and tele-centres," said Dausi.

Techno Brain Training Manager, Yamikani Kamwendo, said their company was motivated to introduce this scholarship to help employers to bridge the gap that exists when sourcing trained ICT professionals.

"This is a fully funded job-oriented, industry-program scholarship that will target 25 qualified ICT graduates in order to impart them with the required support system to keep on the track to success," said Kamwendo.

He explained that the opportunity that education can create is immense and has a lot of potential for both companies and the government to achieve better results and avoid the risk of wasting the tremendous potential offered by the youth.

The six month scholarship is being funded with $500,000.