Liberia: Emmanuel Urey Condemns Attack On Police

Emmanuel Urey, believed to be a foster brother of the Standard Bearer of the All Liberian Party, Benoni Urey, says that the recent flogging of a police officer by a bodyguard of Presidential Candidate Urey, including threat to spoil it if the government so desires, are scaring signals that the Liberian people should take note of.

Emmanuel, who is concluding his PhD studies in Environment and Resources at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in America, told this paper recently in Monrovia that the reported act shows that the country should be very careful who to elect as President in the October elections.

He says whether the information is true or not, the best step the Presidential Candidate should have taken is to condemn the attack, but up to present, Mr. Benoni Urey and his All Liberian People party have failed to speak on the matter.

When asked whether he supports his brother (Benoni Urey's) candidacy, Emmanuel stresses that support should be based on who's proffering the best alternatives and suitable ideas that can change the livelihood of the Liberian people.

On Monday this week, it was reported in the local media that a private security guard assigned with the ALP Standard Bearer flogged an officer of the Liberia National Police.

The Liberia National Police say they had "shorting comings" in reference to procedural issues in an unfortunate situation in which opposition All Liberian Party (ALP) presidential candidate Benoni Urey's private guards flogged Officer Roosevelt Jimmy, in the first recorded elections violence on Monday, 31 July.

Following the unfortunate situation, Police authorities say they have decided to do a tactical adjustment, considering the prevailing circumstances here, announcing that they will relax regulation against commercial motorcycles during these elections process to accommodate political parties and candidates that may not afford vehicles for campaign purposes.