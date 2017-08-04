UK based Malawian born singer-songwriter, Malaika, is the star of a new music video titled "Falling For You" which she says it is produced to inspire women to fight against gender stereotypes.

Falling for you is an afobeats inspired pop song with a dancehall feel.

Released on July 28, Malaika born Sheila Mkhumba, said women should be free to express themselves sexually.

Malaika, who is also an entrepreneur and recently completed a law degree, and is into the lingerie business including marketing her own lingerie line, Avec Amour, challenges gender stereotypes encouraging women to go after what they want with her saucy song.

"Far too many women are unfulfilled and unhappy in relationships because they don't feel they can express themselves sexually or communicate their desires without running the risk of being labelled 'wild' or accused of cheating, so in the context of my video, instead of always waiting for the guy to make the first move, women should also do so," she said.

The video, which has a few explicit scenes, explains her motive, as it shows Malaika in intimate moments, with a man whom she recently met.

Malaika, who is based in Leeds, told Celebmix in an exclusive interview that pop king Micheal Jackson inspired her to love music.

"Also I used to write a lot of stories and poetry that I always wanted to share with people. I would then turn these poems into songs to try and spread my message. I then discovered that through music, I could spread a message. This discovery inspired me to love music. From a tender age of between 3 and 4, I was already in the choir. When you are a young child you don't know much but when you learn that you can spread a message through music, your love for it grows. I know so much has changed since then and so has the type of music, but my love for music remains the same," said Malaika in quotes reported by Celebmix.

Malaika said her plan is to release an EP soon.

"Being a new kid on the block, I'm still in the process of establishing myself and making my presence known in the music industry. Of course I would want to tour, it's always been a dream of mind but at the moment, I'm taking one step at a time, learning new things and growing as a musician and performer," she said.

Malaika said she wants to have a "stable establishment" in the music industry and branch from there.

"Besides music, I run my own business and I run an organisation called the Angels Across Africa Organisation which I founded together with my sister and so far are fully registered and have offices in three countries including the UK. To change the lives of orphans and disadvantaged children would be my biggest achievement and through music I hope and pray that this will be achievable," said the Malawian singer.

The song was produced by UK-based producer, Rymez and was directed by Zimbabwean artiste and producer Jusa Dementor of Stage Work Films.