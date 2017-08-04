Maputo — Mozambique and Vietnam on Tuesday signed in Hanoi two cooperation agreements, being one in civil aviation and the other on wildlife conservation.

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony, Mozambican Prime-Minister, Carlos Agostinho do Rosário, stressed the importance of both agreements for boosting cooperation between both countries and people.

"We have witnessed the signing of important agreements in two areas, namely air services that will bring the two countries closer together. I would also like to congratulate the nature protection agreement because both in Mozambique and in Vietnam, wildlife should benefit the generations of today and tomorrow," said Carlos do Rosário, during a press in a joint press conference with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

AIM has learned that the conservation agreement is essentially aimed at promoting mutual cooperation in the management, conservation and protection of fauna and flora, against poaching and trafficking in wildlife products in line with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The agreement includes exchange information on good practices and research in the area of conservation; improve the involvement of local communities and other stakeholders in the protection of fauna and flora and technology transfer.

Mozambique and Vietnam have been working together in the fight against illegal trade of wildlife species following a surge in demand of ivory and rhino horns poached in the Southern Africa region.

As for the aviation, the agreement seeks to provide services in respect to overflights and technical stopovers.

Speaking about the talks held between the delegations of both countries, Carlos Agostinho do Rosário said that the parties discussed bilateral cooperation, regional and global issues.

"We agreed to continue exchanging visits at the highest level of government, parliamentary and business delegations, among others. The exchange will stimulate and consolidate our good relations. In the past we were together in the struggle against colonialism and imperialism and now we must stand side by side in the struggle for mutual development," said the Prime-Minister. He added that the parties elected several areas among which agriculture, education, mineral resources, hydrocarbons, and natural disasters management.

As for agriculture it was agreed that Vietnam would continue to cooperate in the production, research and technology transfer especially in rice cultivation. In fact, Vietnam is implementing rice production projects in Nicoadala, in the central Mozambican province of Zambézia.

"Vietnam has granted scholarships to Mozambicans and we would like to have more fellow citizens studying in Vietnam," he said.

There are about 40 Mozambican scholarship recipients in Vietnam studying in the fields of agriculture, medicine, veterinary medicine, food processing, and nautical science.

As far as business is concerned, both parties underlined that Movitel, the third mobile phone operator in Mozambican, is as a result of Viettel's investments "and is a remarkable flag of business economic cooperation between Mozambique and Vietnam."

Therefore he seized the opportunity to invite Vietnamese businesspeople to invest in Mozambique, which is a peaceful country and blessed with vast human and natural resources.

He said the parties also agreed that all disputes should be resolved on the basis of dialogue. "Peace in Mozambique, Vietnam, and the world are fundamental requirements for harmonious development of our countries and people."

For his part the Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomed the government's efforts to boost Mozambique's economic growth and strengthen cooperation with Vietnam.

"We will continue to strive for trade between both countries to reach 500 million over the next few years and turn Mozambique into a much more important partner for Vietnam. Also, this country (Vietnam) will become the gateway of Mozambique into Southeast Asia markets", said.

Earlier in the day, Carlos Agostinho do Rosário paid a courtesy meeting to the secretary general of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, and met with the Mozambican community in Vietnam, most of whom are students.