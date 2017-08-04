Kenya: 4 Persons of Interest Sought By Police in Msando Murder Robe

Nairobi — Police are looking for four people described as 'persons of interest' in the murder of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT Manager Chris Msando.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet explained that already, six people had recorded statements with detectives over Msando's murder and that of Maryanne Wairimu, the lady he spent his last moments with on the fateful Friday night.

"There are four persons of interest who we are looking for. We would like to appeal to Kenyans to allow the families to mourn and the security agencies to investigate this matter and to once again also reiterate the fact that we are determined to find the murderers and bring them to justice," he stated.

A post-mortem has revealed that Msando was tortured and then strangled to death. Wairimu was also strangled with a rope.

So far, police have managed to track their movements but it is yet to be established at what stage they were kidnapped and later killed.

Here is a trail of their last movements as established by preliminary police findings: On Friday at about 8.50pm, the deceased left his office at Anniversary Towers and was spotted in the company of two others persons (a male and female) at Club 7 on Koinange Street.

Msando's vehicle was captured by the Integrated Communication Command and Control Centre (IC3) cameras at the Uhuru Highway/Haile Selassie Avenue Round-about at 2.24am.

His vehicle was again captured a minute later at the Bunyala Road/Uhuru Highway roundabout heading towards Mombasa Road.

In both instances, the vehicle had two occupants (a male and female) in the front seats.

At 2.34am, the vehicle was captured along Mombasa Road towards the Nyayo Stadium, now with only a male occupant in the driver's seat heading towards the city centre.

At 2.47am, Msando's vehicle was captured along Ring Road Ngara/Juja Road intersection towards Thika Road.