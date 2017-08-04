Liberia: Suspension Looms At JFK

The Liberia Medical and Dental Council has released a partial outcome into ongoing investigation of alleged misconduct by some staffers at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Sinkor.

The Council has recommended the suspension of three doctors and two nurses, who refused to submit themselves to investigators.

Recently, family members of four accident patients recently complained some staffers at JFK Hospital of mistreatment when they were taken there immediately following the accident.

In a release, the Dental Council said it interviewed a pair of the patients, who claimed JFK staffers took several hours before treating them, something which apparently led to the death of one of their colleagues.

A statement from the Dental Council said it also interviewed two of the doctors and nurses on duty during the night of the accident to get their versions of the situation.

The Council however, regrets that additional three doctors and two nurses, who were also on duty had refused to avail themselves for the probe.

The Council therefore recommended the suspension of the three doctors and two nurses until further notice.

In the same vein, the Liberia Medical Council also recommends that those doctors in the post graduate school, who are also refusing to show up for the investigation, be made to forfeit their salaries, incentives and all other benefits.

The Council also called on the leadership of the Post-Graduate Program to take action against the doctors.

According to the Council, hospitals operating in the country must have a clear policy especially on how patients should be treated including those who die on arrival.

The Council is assuring the public of its commitment to fully investigate the matter to its logical conclusion.