Maputo — The Chinese government on Wednesday handed over in Maputo 100 computers to the Assembly of the Republic, the Mozambican parliament, a donation made by the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Zhang Dejiang.

The computers were pledged last February during a visit of Mozambican parliament Chairperson Veronica Macamo to China, at Zhang's invitation.

Macamo and the Chinese ambassador to Mozambican, Su Jian witnessed the handover ceremony.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, Macamo acknowledged the support provided by China for the Assembly of the Republic development.

Macamo cited as an example the construction of the second building in the Assembly of the Republic that currently hosts the Parliamentary Benches, Working Committees and the Directorate of the General Secretariat.

She also mentioned the exchange of high level delegations, aimed at sharing experiences and good practices among the parliamentarians of both countries and capacity building in China of staff from the General Secretariat in computer science, parliamentary diplomacy and international relations.

Therefore, Veronica Macamo said that China will continue to occupy a privileged place in the relations of friendship and cooperation existing between both countries and people, including in parliamentary issues.

"The act we have just witnessed is another indelible mark in our traditional and historical relations of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the Republic of Mozambique and People's Republic of China."

According to Macamo, China has been supporting the Mozambican people since the early days of armed struggle for national liberation by providing multiform support which helped to achieve Mozambique's independence.

"After our independence, China has been involved in our efforts to combat poverty and development in our country through investments in important sectors of the economy such as agriculture, infrastructures, energy, health and education", stressed Macamo

She added that cooperation between both countries has been fruitful and consolidating with each passing day. Macamo made a special note of the visit of Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi, to China in 2016, "during which was signed the Strategic Partnership Agreement, an important milestone in the relationship between our two countries and people."

For his part the Chinese ambassador said that the donation is a reflection of the current stage of friendship and cooperation existing between the parliaments of both countries.

The diplomat stressed that the computers, consisting of 50 laptops and an equal number of desktops, worth one million Chinese yuan (about 148,000 US dollars at current exchange rate) is a result of agreements reached during the official visit of Macamo made last February to China.

During the visit, Macamo and her Chinese counterpart, Zhang Dejiang, signed a Memorandum of Understanding aiming at strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation between the two institutions.