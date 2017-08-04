4 August 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Weah's Quest

As the political campaign enters its fifth day, George Weah, the Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) takes his quest for the Liberian presidency to Margibi County.

Weah and his team are expected to storm Kakata today in continuation of his campaign for the highest office of Liberia.

The CDC Flag bearer began his campaign trail on Monday, July 31, 2017 in central Monrovia where he interacted with ordinary citizens on Gurley and Carey Streets and toured the famous 'World Trade Center' where commercial typists are based.

During his interaction with citizens, Weah promised to transform Liberia if he is given the opportunity to lead. He said Liberians have suffered for too long and that his election will rescue the nation from protracted hardship.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2017, Montserrado Senator traveled to Grand Cape Mount County where he also assured the people of a better Liberia under his leadership.

Correspondents in Margibi County said momentum is said to be building up by CDC partisans to receive their standard bearer and campaign team.

