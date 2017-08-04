Kenya Pipeline Reassures Constant Fuel Supply During Elections

Nairobi — The Kenya Pipeline Company has given an assurance that there is sufficient supply of fuel in the country to meet domestic and regional demand during the forthcoming elections.

KPC Managing Director Joe Sang says the company has put in place adequate measures to ensure operations continue normally during the election period.

"Due to rising demand for fuel around this time, our Eldoret and Kisumu depots will be operating 24 hours so as to serve the country and the region adequately," said Sang adding that an additional 253 million litres of super petrol, 311 million litres of diesel and 197 million litres of jet fuel are expected to be delivered into the country during the month of August 2017.

According to KPC, the current stocks are expected to last up to 12 days. In addition oil freighters ferrying 138 million litres of diesel and 56 million litres of jet fuel have docked at the port of Mombasa and are waiting discharge into the KPC's system.

"We urge the oil marketing companies to place their orders in time so that our consumers can access fuel during this critical electioneering period. KPC is ready and able to take the country and the region through this period as far as access to petroleum products is concerned," Sang assured the public.

The announcement follows recent concerns by Uganda that there could be a disruption in supply of petroleum products during the election period.

Sang said the company will continuously monitor the schedule of fuel imports to ensure that there is no disruption in supply of fuel to its customers in the country and across the region. He also added that security has been enhanced at all depots across the country to ensure a smooth flow of operations during the election period.

The chief executive reminded stakeholders that the Sinendet-Kisumu Pipeline (Line 6) which was operationalized in April 2016 now ensures ample petroleum product volumes are available in the Western Kenya region and the export market of Uganda, Eastern DRC, Rwanda, Burundi, and Northern Tanzania. The line has enhanced petroleum product availability in Kisumu which has a full tank capacity of 39 million litres.