Maputo — The President of Frelimo, Filipe Nyusi, on Thursday declared that the upcoming XI Congress scheduled to take place between 26 September and 1 October will reaffirms the commitment of the ruling party to take Mozambique and all its citizens to the path of prosperity.

Speaking at the opening of the 6th Ordinary Session of the Central Committee, a 3-day event under way in Maputo, Nyusi warned that Frelimo's political opponents will try to take advantage of these moments in which Frelimo's life is under discussion to instigate internal disunity has they have done in the past.

Nyusi urged Frelimo members to focus on their challenges, prioritizing discipline, steadfastness, boost unity and internal cohesion to strengthen the party and the will to serve the country and all Mozambicans.

"Individual contributions and responsibility are vital to improve our common thought and collective performance. We are aware that we live in a world of competition of interests and it is not bad to compete, "he said.

Nyusi, who is also the incumbent Mozambican President, restated his commitment to dialogue as a better way of maintaining a pragmatic position for the future of Mozambique, and called society and all religious denominations to join this movement and not wait for a formal invitation.

"To dialogue is not an easy task and it has never been. To dialogue is morally risky, but we believe it is the right thing to do. Indeed, Frelimo has always rejected the view that dialogue means alienation of fundamental values and principles," he said.

According to the President, this was shown during the dialogue with the Portuguese government which culminated with the signing of the Lusaka Accords, which paved the way for Mozambique's independence, also with the dialogue held with the then Apartheid government in the neighbouring South Africa, which led to the signing of the Nkomati Accord and with the dialogue of Rome with the former rebel movement Renamo that ended with the signing of the General Peace Agreement (AGP).

"The aim is to shorten the waiting time for peace. What we wanted is peace and not glorification of who built it, because peace belongs to the people. Peace is a clear ethical perspective that is based on humanistic precepts which place preservation of life and cessation of bloodshed as priorities, "Nyusi said.

He explained that the 6th Central Committee is a working meeting that will approve a number of instruments which have already been thoroughly discussed all over the country from party branches to the central level.

"This is internal inclusion that we always defend to allow everyone to express his opinion," he said.

The current session, added Nyusi, "is a moment for collective thought within our focus, not others, because we have priorities and challenges and need to cut corners to ensure country's development."

He also mentioned the completion of the first half of his 5-year term as Mozambique's President and seized the opportunity to renew his will and commitment to serve with the same dedication and fervour.

On Wednesday, the Central Committee Secretary for Mobilization and Propaganda and Frelimo spokesperson, António Niquice, announced during a Maputo press conference that during the meeting, the delegates will discuss the proposal to review Frelimo's statutes and programme, as well as the work plan and the regiment for the 11th Congress.

He pointed out that they will also have an opportunity to harmonize and enrich the debates that took place at all levels during the study of the theses for the 11th Congress.

"We will have an opportunity to appreciate and contribute to the most important aspects of the life of the party and the level of preparation for the 11th Congress. We will also appreciate the report of the preparation office and discuss the proposal of the revised statutes because they need to adjusted to the current reality", he added.

The Central Committee is the highest body of the ruling party between congresses.