Kenya: Posta Are Serious Title Contenders, Asserts Pamzo

Nairobi — Posta Rangers head coach Sammy Omollo wants to follow in the footsteps of Robert Matano by being the second ever coach to win the Kenyan Premier League title with two different teams.

The experienced Matano still holds the record having won it with Sofapaka on their debut n 2009 and following up with another conquest with Tusker three years later in 2012.

Omollo has not only won the title with Tusker as a coach in 2011 but also won it as a player when the team was still referred to as Kenya Breweries. Looking on to 2017, Pamzo, as his peers refer to him hopes he can do it one more time with Posta Rangers.

"We are very serious title contenders. I believe in the team because we have players who have won the league and the experience is there. We also have young players who are hungry to win the league so it's about encouraging them and building team unity and I know we are going to achieve our goals," the coach noted.

Posta cemented their hold on second spot in the standings with a hard fought 1-0 win over defending champions Tusker FC on Wednesday, a result that Omollo believes shows just how serious they are in getting a first ever league title.

"I am proud of the boys and the fighting spirit they showed especially after going one man down. We did not lose our head more so when we did not have the ball and that was very key," Omollo noted.

"That result is motivation enough because getting three points from Tusker who are also title contenders is key. If you want to win the league, you have to pick maximum points against fellow contenders," the coach added.

Posta will be travelling away to Bungoma on Sunday for their next league match against Nzoia Sugar at the Sudi Stadium.

-Tusker seek redemption-

Meanwhile, Tusker find themselves drifting off the pace with the Posta loss pulling them down to fourth with 29 points, five adrift of leaders Gor Mahia.

The Brewers have gone on a run of five winless matches that have left even their head coach George Nsimbe dumbfounded. The dry run came just on the backdrop of an eight match winning streak.

"I think it is just about luck. We have not been lucky especially infront of goal. We have been creating many chances and playing well. We just need to fine tune our mentality because at this moment, there is nothing much we can change," the coach noted.

Tusker has lost three and drawn two of their last five games but as they prepare to face Western Stima at Kinoru Stadium in Meru this Sunday, Nsimbe wants the team to bounce back.

"We are playing against a team that beat us in the first leg and so I know it will not be easy. Our mentality has to be top and we have to play our hearts out. Going for another game without winning will not be good for us," Nsimbe insisted.