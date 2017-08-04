Kenya: Muthaiga Golfer is Junior Champ

Muthaiga Golf Club's Kibugu Mutahi on Thursday completed a four rounds total of 11 over par 295 to become the new Kenya Junior Strokeplay golf champion.

During the fourth and final round of this year's championship sponsored by Crown Paints at the par 71 Muthaiga, the handicap three Mutahi carded five over par 76 to beat both Windsor's Akshay Chandaria and Agil Is-Haq of Nyali by 11 shots.

Chandaria took the 16 to 18 years title on 308 gross after beating Agil Is-Haq on countback having fired a round of 74, while Is- Haq carded 79 to finish second in that category.

Rose Naliaka Academy's Loise Akinyi won the overall nett title with a score of 283 nett. Another girl from the Naliaka Academy, Ashley Awuor was the best girl in the gross category, where she posted a four rounds total of 331 gross.

The 14 to 15 years title went to Malik Taimur on 324 gross, which was four shots better than Njoroge Kibugu on 328, while Lee Kimathi won the 13 years and under category after returning 379 gross.

He was followed in second place by Mukundi Muthusi on 435 gross. This year's event attracted only a handful of junior golfers, very unusual for an event, which has produced many champions in the country.

Usually, the winner if its under 16 years, represent the country in the British Open Junior Strokeplay Championship.

However, both Kibugu Mutahi and girl winner Ashley Awour are both above the required age, so the Junior Golf Foundation will have to decide on who represents Kenya in the 2018 Open Junior Championship in Scotland which will take place just before main Open Championship.