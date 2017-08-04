Kenya: Nurses Reject Governors' Plea to Resume Work

Nurses on Thursday rejected a proposal by governors for them to resume work before Tuesday's General Election.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) said the proposal failed to address their pleas for better pay.

NEGOTIATE

The union said the strike will continue and that nurses would wait for the elections to pass.

CAMPAIGNS

Knun said a meeting convened by the Council of Governors did not offer them better pay and promotions.

"It is true that the union attended the said meeting at the Council of Governors and the proposal was made by one Mr Joseph Tanui, chair of CoG negotiation team," Knun acting secretary-general Maurice Opetu said in a statement seen by the Nation that was addressed to the governors.

Mr Opetu added: "It is painful that the campaigns have been given priority over the concerns of nurses and the suffering of Kenyans."

HOSPITALS

Lamenting that the governors' attitude towards Kenyan nurses is wanting, Mr Opetu stated:

"We once again advise members of the public to continue seeking for health services in faith-based and private hospitals until the government signs the CBA for nurses to go back to work for normal services to resume."

ELECTION

Mr Opetu said after the meeting the union resolved that it was absurd that county bosses had to look on as Kenyans suffered.

"We noted as sarcastic that the county government's references to the impending election, begging the question whether they had just realised that Kenya was headed for the elections after the 60 days," Mr Opetu wondered.

CBA

He called on nurses not to resume work yet.

"Why is it that the governors are using the election to woo us to go back to work yet they knew very well, even before the strike, that there will be an election on August 8?" Mr Opetu asked.

"We are not ready to be taken round like little kids.

"We are simply asking them to sign the CBA, then we shall resume work."

TEAM

The trade unionist also said they noted that there was a new, smaller team from the county governments assembled for the negotiations.

"Why did they have to bring new people on board?" Mr Opetu asked.

"This meant that we were starting fresh negotiations on the CBA. "