Kenyan Trio Plot Mo Farah Downfall

Kenya expects its first medals on Friday night when World 10,000m silver medallist Geoffrey Kamworor, Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Paul Tanui and World Half Marathon silver medallist Bedan Karoki battle in men's 10,000m final on the opening day of the World Championships here.

The Kenyans will be out to halt host Mo Farah's charge for his third consecutive title in the 10,000m final from 11.20pm (Kenyan time).

However, its sprinter Mark Otieno, who will be the first Kenyan to take to the rack in 100m, as he seeks to make history as the first Kenyan the to compete over the distance at the World Championships.

The 100m preliminary rounds go down at 9pm Kenyan time.

The late Kennedy Ondiek was the first Kenyan to represent the country over the distance at the Olympics (1988 Seoul), before making a return at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Ondiek doubled in both occasion, combining with 200m to reach the quarterfinals of both races.

Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng'etich, 2005 World Under-18 and 2006 World Under-20 800m silver medallist Winny Chebet and Judy Kiyeng slug it out in the women's 1,500m first round heats starting 9.35pm.

FARAH BEAT TANUI

The Kenyan men seek to end the draught against the Somali-born Farah when they face-off for the fifth time in men's 10,000m in a championships race.

Karoki, the 2015 World Cross Country and 2016 World Half Marathon silver medallist, was the first to encounter Farah at the 2012 London Olympics, where he finished fifth on his Olympic debut, as Farah launched his reign with victory.

Farah went on to tactfully outwit the Kenyans and their Ethiopian rivals four times, winning in 2013 (Moscow) and in 2015 (Beijing) editions of the World Championships in addition to triumphing at 2016 Rio Olympics.

In Moscow, Farah beat Tanui, who settled for bronze. Ibrahim Jeilanv from Ethiopia claimed silver.

Kamworor, who is the World Half Marathon and World Cross Country champion, took silver in 2015 (Beijing) as Tanui took silver behind Farah in Rio Olympics.

Karoki finished seventh while Kamworor wound up 11th on that occasion.

This is the trend Kamworor and company have vowed to end with head coach Julius Kirwa saying that his charges are quite capable of ending Farah's dream of another moment of glory at the arena.

Kenya is yet to win men's World 10,000m title since Charles Kamathi's exploits at the 2001 Edmonton World Championships.

It's the Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele, who took over after Kamathi to win four consecutive titles, equalling his fellow countryman Haile Gebrselassie's record. Kamathi had interrupted Ethiopia's dominance.

BATTLE WILL BE BRUISING

Kamworor said he is in a better shape than when he won silver in Beijing, having also put behind his Rio Olympics misfortunes.

Karoki vowed to get a medal this time around with the soft-spoken but lethal Tanui also promising to go one better after his Rio Olympics silver medal.

"It goes without saying that the battle will be bruising, but personally I have worked on my endurance, speed and last kick. It so amazing that I can clock 52 seconds in the last 400m unlike before where I didn't go under 55 seconds," said Kamworor, who rallied his teammate to embrace team work as usual.

"This is now my time for a track medal, having played second fiddle for long. I believe great team work will deliver victory for us as I also target good personal performance... we should give up now," said Karoki, adding that a fast-pace race will be the key.

Tanui said Farah's tactics of controlling the pace before his execution the last 300m hence are now well known, hence the the need for them to change their approach. "We shouldn't allow that to happen because I believe we have got good endurance," said Tanui.

Ethiopian duo of Abadi Hadis and Jemal Yimer might be tempted to take it out fast from the start to make it a true race. Hadis is much improved from his 15th in Rio last year, having placed third at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships this year ahead of Yimer. The pair will be joined by 18-year-old teammate Anduamlak Belihu to form a strong trio.

FAITH READY

In the women's 1,500m, Kenya will be looking for gold after Chepng'etich came close in 2015 Beijing only to settle for silver after Hellen Obiri won bronze in 2013 Moscow.

There is hope especially after Chepng'etich went against all odds to stun favourite Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba to win 1,500m gold at Rio Olympics a year ago.

In Beijing, Chepng'etich lost to Dibaba, as Dutch Sifan Hassan went for bronze. London 2017 will be a rematch of the Beijing battle.

The trio are in top form currently on top of the world list, having clocked sub-3:58 minutes this year.

Chepng'etich has won two Diamond League meetings this season in Shanghai and 3:59.22 and 3:59.67, while Hassan cracked 3:56.22 and 3:57.10 in Rome and Paris respectively.

However, Dibaba, who was returning from an injury, ran 4:16.05 to win the Mile race in Lausanne announcing her return to form.

Chepng'etich reckons that she will be under pressure to deliver considering that she is the fresh one from winning gold in Rio compared to Dibaba and Hassan.

"What we need to focus on is making the finals and then strategise on how we shall handle the final," said Chepng'etich.

"Championship races are quite tactical but I have trained well and I have the experience."

"Train hard win easy and fear nobody part from God," said Chepng'etich, who also cautioned about Briton Laura Muir and US champion Jenny Simpson.Kenyan tro