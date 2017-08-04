Kenya: IEBC Will Get Funds for a Run-Off, Treasury CS Says

The Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich on Thursday said adequate funds have been set aside for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to conduct a run-off if neither of the presidential candidates garners more than half of the votes cast in next Tuesday General Election.

Speaking in Moiben in Uasin Gishu County, the CS, though ruling out the possibility of failing to get a clear winner next week, noted that the government had released necessary funds to the commission to run the elections promising that there will be more if the elections spill to a run-off.

ENOUGH RESOURCES

"On our part we have provided enough resources and we have not heard that they don't have adequate resources. As the Treasury we have given them everything they wanted... of course we are ready but I see the chances of a re-run are minimal considering only there are two main horses. I would have been worried if there was a third force that would have taken up some votes," said the CS.

He asked Kenyans not to be worried saying they were prepared to handle a run-off.

"But if it happens why not? We are ready since it is in our Constitution. We have the mandate to provide resources for that," said CS Rotich, after receiving automobile engineering equipment worth Sh170 million for the newly constructed Moiben Technical Training Institute.

Kenyans are set to go to general polls on Tuesday in what is expected to be a hotly contested presidential race pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee and National Super Alliance's Raila Odinga.

Mr Kenyatta beat the 50 per cent plus one mark by slightly over 8000 votes in the last elections.

If any of the candidates fail s to achieve that mark, a run-off between the two leading will be held within 30 days of the general election.

STRONG ECONOMY

Mr Rotich also assured that the state of the economy was strong compared to previous general elections.

"As you know, we have just come from the challenge of a severe drought but by far and large the economy is stable. If you look at numbers in the first quarter we are growing at 4.7 per cent and expect to grow at 5 per cent in second quarter and achieve our target of 5.5 per cent. We think after elections, things will move well and we don't expect any challenge as we expect to conduct peaceful elections unlike other past elections we had challenges and the economic growth went down," said CS Rotich.

He said they had put up measures to guard against investors fleeing because of uncertainties related to elections.

OPPORTUNITIES

"I think what has happened is that we have put in place adequate mechanisms that have given the best assurance to investors and we don't have much of wait and see. People are continuing with their normal lives as we do elections."

Mr Rotich noted that the mismatch between skills and opportunities in job market had contributed to the unemployment rate.

"Currently, young people lack requisite skills in the job market. As you aware, there is shortage of plumbers, mechanics and engineers because there was lack of facilities that is why government has taken the challenge head on," said the CS, adding that Jubilee administration has achieved a lot during within the last four years.

He was accompanied by the Vocal Training Principal Secretary Dr Dinah Mwinzi and area MP Silas Tiren.

Dr Mwinzi said that the government was equipping 134 Technical Training Institutes across the country.