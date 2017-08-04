Kenya: Kinoti Gatobu, Peter Omollo Drop Out of Governor Races

Two gubernatorial candidates have dropped out of the August 8 races and decided to back their rivals.

In Meru, Kiraitu Murungi on Thursday got a major boost after President Uhuru Kenyatta prevailed upon Buuri MP Kinoti Gatobu to step down in his favour.

KISUMU

Mr Gatobu was vying for the seat as an independent candidate and his exit five days to the election is a major boost for Mr Murungi.

Mr Murungi is facing stiff competition from Party of National Unity leader Peter Munya, with opinion polls showing the incumbent leading with a narrow margin.

In Kisumu, Amani National Congress candidate Peter Charles Omollo also bowed out of the race and declared support for Anyang' Nyong'o of ODM.

"In politics, there is a time for competition and a time for co-operation," Mr Omollo said on Thursday during Nasa rally at Dr Owuor Grounds in Kisumu.

OFFER

The rally was addressed by Nasa co-principals Raila Odinga, Moses Wetang'ula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi.

In Meru, President Kenyatta, who addressed rallies at Athiru-Ruujine, Mikinduri and Chaaria, prevailed on Mr Gatobu to step down for Mr Murungi, saying he would give the Buuri MP a good job in his next government.

"Please give way for mzee so that he can finish his work," Mr Kenyatta said.

"After we are done with our term, you will take over and run the government. Will you accept? I assure you that I will give him a job in my government."

The youthful candidate accepted the president's offer, saying he could not resist it since the Jubilee government had initiated several development projects in his constituency.

"I thank the president because he has just given us a new sub-county in Buuri," Mr Gatobu said.

MIRAA

"When I asked him to give us tarmac road in Buuri he did it. I accept the president's request and I therefore withdraw my bid in support of Kiraitu Murungi."

He added: "You have to be good to those who do good things to you. If the president has done well for Meru, I must heed to his call. I urge all the youth who were supporting me to bear with me. I will work with the Jubilee government."

The president reiterated his resolve to address challenges facing miraa farmers, creating jobs for the youth, improving infrastructure among other pledges if re-elected.

Reported by David Muchui, Ken Bett, Isabel Githae and Justus Ochieng.