Kenya: TSC to Hire 1,700 New Teachers

The Teachers Service Commission is recruiting 1,730 teachers to replace those who have left the profession.

Some 1,346 are for primary schools while 390 will be posted to secondary schools and colleges, said chief executive Nancy Macharia.

"The new teachers will replace those who have exited service between March and June this year," she said in a statement.

The commission last month hired 5,000 new teachers, bringing its workforce to 312,000 for the 10.2 million learners in the 28,000 public secondary and primary schools countrywide.

In primary schools, Kakamega will get 90 primary school teachers -- the most -- while Isiolo will get five, the fewest.

SHORTAGE

The country is facing a shortage of 87,489 teachers, with primary schools being in need of 39,913, while secondary ones have a deficit of 47,576.

Education ministry data indicate that it is only six out of 47 counties in the country that have sufficient teachers in primary schools, while all secondary schools have shortages.

Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary-general Wilson Sossion recently said the government needs Sh18.4 billion to recruit 90,000 teachers to plug the shortages.

"For us to have quality education, we need more teachers so that those who are available are not overburdened," said Mr Sossion.

"Interested candidates have until August 14 to submit their applications," said Mrs Macharia, adding that successful candidates will be deployed to serve in any part of the country. Only applicants who are registered with TSC should apply and they must be Kenyans aged 45 years and below, she said.