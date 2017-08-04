The family of late African National Congress struggle stalwart Dullah Omar has distanced itself from the ANC region bearing his name, who have indicated that they will lead a march in support of President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday when a motion of no confidence is scheduled.

The family said Omar, the first minister of justice in a democratic South Africa, "was a man of integrity, honesty and humility.

"No inducement of position, power or personal enrichment was powerful enough to change him.

"This contrasts sharply with the behaviour and actions in recent years of many ANC leaders and members, up to and including President Jacob Zuma," reads the family's statement, released on Friday.

The statement is from Omar's wife, Farida, their three children, and other members of the family.

"Just as it does his family, it would have troubled and hurt him deeply that his name be associated with anything but the defence and advancement of the founding values of the ANC and the principles of our Constitutional democracy. Both of which he cherished, lived and worked for so hard."

The family has written to the ANC's national executive to request that it removes Dullah Omar's name from the ANC Cape Town Metro Region in the Western Cape with immediate effect.

It further asks that Omar's name be dissociated from the planned march and that the ANC be rebuilt "on the principles, values and practices by which Dullah Omar and countless others lived their lives".

Not consulted

The family said it wasn't consulted in the naming of the region.

"We considered it churlish at the time to take up the matter with the Region," reads the statement.

"With hindsight, it is clear that we should have done so at that time. We acknowledge and appreciate the intentions of those who named the region after Dullah Omar as a way of honouring his memory and legacy.

"Notwithstanding these intentions, we have decided that the time to make this statement has arrived, in view of what has happened since then and which has drastically undermined and weakened the African National Congress and the struggle for a just, non-racial, non-sexist and egalitarian society."

The ANC's Dullah Omar region is regarded as a Zuma-stronghold in the province.

It will hold its "In defence of democracy" march from the Grand Parade to Parliament on August 8, the same day as the no confidence vote. It is expected to start at 09:00.

Meanwhile, the 12 opposition parties, civil society, organised business and unions will also march to Parliament as part of a "national shutdown".

The march in Cape Town will start at 09:30 at Keizergracht and move to Parliament.

