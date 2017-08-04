3 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Envoys Tell Leaders to Respect Judiciary

By Samwel Owino

Diplomats from 22 countries have called on leaders and politicians to respect the Judiciary's independence and be prepared to resolve any disputes over the polls peacefully through the court.

In a joint statement, the diplomats emphasised the need to respect the independence of the Judiciary as the country prepares to elect leaders on Tuesday.

"Candidates running for office, whether they win or lose, should be prepared to welcome the decision of the people with grace and humility.

"All sides should respect judicial independence and be prepared to resolve any disputes over the polls peacefully through the courts and not violently in the streets," the statement read.

INTERFERE

The ambassadors who signed the statement include Robert Godec (USA) Nic Hailey (UK), Stefano Dejak (European Union), Victor Conrad Rønneberg (Norway), Johan Borgstam (Sweden), Frans Makken (Netherlands), Antoine Sivan (France), and John Feakes (Australia), among others.

The statement by the diplomats comes just a day after Chief Justice David Maraga told politicians to keep off the affairs of the Judiciary and respect its independence.

JUBILEE

The Chief Justice told off both Jubilee and Nasa politicians over their frequent criticism of judges and sought to assure Kenyans of its impartiality in deciding election petitions.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Chief Justice warned that he would not cave in to political demands to move some judges from particular roles, vowing not to interfere with the independence of members of the Judiciary.

"The Judicial Service Commission takes great exception to this development and demands that political and other leaders cease forthwith from this ignoble conduct that interferes with the work of the officers charged with the administration of justice," the Chief Justice said.

VIOLENCE

The diplomats reminded leaders and politicians that they have a responsibility to reject violence and hate speech and to urge their followers to do the same.

"We urge all registered Kenyans to vote on Election Day.

"Everyone should feel and be safe, under the protection of security services that guard citizens' rights and remain politically neutral.

"Political competition should never turn into bloodshed, and no one should die because of an election," they said.

