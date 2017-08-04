Cameroon: Francophonie Games 2017 - Team Cameroon Returns Home

The delegation got a hilarious reception at the Nsimalen International Airport yesterday August 1, 2017.

The Cameroonian delegation at the eighth edition of the Francophonie Games arrived in Yaounde yesterday August 1, 2017 at 8:05 a.m. on board a special AS Sky flight from Abidjan. They were received by the Secretary General in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, Oumarou Tado.

At the VIP lodge, Members of Government, federation presidents, journalists and other guests waited impatiently for the delegation to arrive. The Assistant Director of ANAFOOT, Jules Eloa Minjeme, led the delegation into the VIP lodge where they shook hands with the official delegation. This was followed by a presentation of the athletes, a picture session and interviews by journalists. The delegation was later conveyed to the Multipurpose Sports Complex for other formalities before separation.

A total of 87 athletes represented the country in seven disciplines. Out of that number Cameroon won medals in four disciplines notably athletics, wrestling, judo and sports for the disabled. Cameroon bagged home 21 medals; five gold, seven silver, nine bronze and occupied the seventh position on the general classification table out of 42 participating countries. With that result, Cameroon's performance was much better than that of the previous edition in Nice (France in 2013), where they finished on the 10th position with 18 medals.

Reactions

Essombe Tiako Joseph Emilienne: « Je n'étais pas inquiète »

Médaille d'or lutte libre et lutte africaine.

« C'était difficile de rencontrer la même personne trois fois de suite en une seule compétition. Donc, la deuxième médaille d'or était un combat de titans. J'ai eu deux médailles en or et une en bronze par équipe. Je n'étais pas inquiète, j'étais juste méfiante. J'étais galvanisée parce que toute l'équipe Cameroun était derrière moi, le ministre était assis et les Camerounais d'Abidjan sont venus me supporter. J'avais tout le Cameroun avec moi. La suite maintenant, ce sont les compétitions à venir. »

Sandrine Joëlle Nkouindjin Mbumi: « J'ai dû chercher au fond de mes tripes »

Médailles d'argent (triple saut, saut en longueur)

« J'ai dû chercher jusqu'au fond de mes tripes pour pouvoir remporter ces médailles. Dès mon premier essai, j'ai su que je serais sur le podium. Il a fallu cette performance pour me motiver, me donner encore l'envie d'aller plus loin. Je suis contente de rentrer avec ces médailles, surtout que je ne les espérais pas au vu de mes performances cette année. Je vais désormais préparer le championnat d'Afrique l'an prochain et les Jeux de Commonwealth également. »

"Njifenju Mama: "I Think We Merited The Victory"

Gold medal, Hip Hop.

"We won the hip hop competition and I think we merited the victory because we worked hard. We are happy to have shown to world what we do in the neigbourhoods in spite of the difficulties we face at home. Here, when you practice street dance you are called a hopeless person. Right from the time we went to camp we were afraid of our adversaries because there is the group from France that we eliminated at the semi-final. The group eliminated my group during the last edition in Nice but we however made it."

Atchoukeu Mbithe Aimé: "Confidence Should Be Given To Disabled Sports"

Gold medal sports for the disabled.

"Sports for the disabled are gaining grounds in Cameroon and I will like that much confidence be given to disabled sports. I feel happy after my victory and I hope that in future the government will give us more confidence and will provide the means for us to prepare during future competitions. After this the next step is that I will concentrate on preparing for future competitions and work harder to improve on my performance in order to do better in future."

