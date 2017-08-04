Cameroon: Bonaberi Awaits Traffic Fluidity

Engineers working on the Bonaberi road say by November 31, 2017 all features for a finish would have been attained.

Every day throughout the week traffic is rigid and most often crossing the bridge over Wouri in a vehicle takes over one hour. During peak traffic like rush hours the time spent usually goes beyond to about two to four hours. Potholes on the stretch are a big problem to normal circulation. Trucks breaking down on the road are blamed on the vexing congestion, according to a traffic police during a recent meeting chaired by the Prefect of Wouri. Thierry Mebenga, chauffeur, spent five hours in traffic holdup trying to cross the bridge last Friday. It is no longer a question of policing the road, for security forces are doing their best but there is no change." Bonaberi will still witness congestion as more work will kick off on the stretch as from this week. At Bekoko, construction work for a mini flyover has begun leading to periodic traffic holdups in the area. Other hurdles include the 50th Anniversary Monument around Quatre Etage is yet to be dislodged to create space for the continuation of work on the mini flyover, work on the Sodiko stretch was being hindered by a 100-km section that the public was reluctant to evacuate but which has now been evacuated. This means that work will kick off leading to more congestion. Another traffic problem is the fact that traders have occupied the railway line and also encroached on the road in which work is still going on causing congestion. Traffic may worsen because with the opening of one side of the new bridge for trains to circulate (July 31), workers are now concentrating on the Bonaberi road blocking a section of the road. Nevertheless, there is hope for users of the Bonaberi road following steady work advancement. The Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, accompanied by the Secretary of State in Charge of Roads, Louis Max Ayina Ohandja, during a working visit to Douala July 31, sought concrete solutions and stipulated the time for effective work. He ordered the relocation of the monument within the seven days as stated by the Government Delegate to the Douala City Council, Fritz Ntone Ntone, prescribed 10 days for potholes to be filled and to restore normal traffic flow, stipulated seven days for the control mission and contract engineers to evacuate stagnant water around Bekoko that is hindering work.