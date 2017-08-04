3 August 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: 31 People Killed in July, Police Say

By Diane Uwimana

The Ministry of Public Security reports that the number of crimes committed in July has fallen off from 621 in June to 151 in July, a decrease of 24,3%.

"Cases of killings and killing attempts moved from 37 cases in June to 31 in July. Victims were killed due to land related conflicts or settlement of accounts", says Pierre Nkurikiye, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security.

Seven grenade explosions that killed and injured several people were also recorded in July. Nkurikiye says there is no abduction reported in July compared to four cases recorded in June. Cases of robbery, rape and gender related crimes have significantly reduced.

The spokesperson for the police says about 1200 people have been arrested for investigations."The Criminal Investigation Department of the Public Prosecutor's Office has already filed 796 complaints and 1203 files have been submitted to justice and 143 cases are being dealt with", he says. Nkurikiye also says 15 gangs have been dismantled compared to 24 ones dismantled in June. "All of the people arrested are held in different detention centers ", he says.

Anshaire Nikoyagize, a human rights activist says, however, that 37 people have been killed among whom 11 were discovered dead. He also says two people were reported victims of enforced disappearance, 15 tortured, 6 victims of gender based violence, 189 arbitrarily arrested and 69 injured. Kayanza Northern Province of Burundi is ranked on the top with 10 cases of deaths (http://www.iwacu-burundi.org/englishnews/five-people-killed-and-over-50-injured-in-grenade-attack/). Cibitoke province recorded 6 cases of death and Mwaro Province 4. Nikoyagize says most of the victims are people from the opposition.

