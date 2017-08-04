Tanzania: Simba Risk Penalty for Tranfer Mess

SIMBA's lavish spending in the transfer market might go down the drain, if they fail to beat a four-day deadline to complete Transfer Matching System (TMS) procedure on the players registered for the coming Mainland Premier League season.

And, according to a reliable source within the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Simba is among clubs which are yet to process the mandatory players' registrations through TMS in the ongoing transfer window.

The TMS is an online platform for FIFA's Member's Associations to record player transfers between clubs.

The introduction of the system was approved by the FIFA Congress in 2009, and was made mandatory from 1 October 2010. The purpose of the system is to improve transparency, efficiency and governance between clubs and football associations.

TFF Media and Communication Officer, Alfred Lucas reminded clubs that no extension will be made for those which will fail to beat the Sunday's deadline to complete the mandatory procedure.

Lucas said all 16 topflight league clubs and 24 First Division League (FDL) as well as Second Division Leagues (SDL) clubs are required by the rules and regulations to complete players registration exercise through TMS ahead of the 2017/18 season kick off.

"TFF issues a strong warning to all clubs that they will not be allowed to feature in their respective league if they fail to fulfill the procedure and obtain Club Licensing.

"In fact, some clubs have not even picked forms to obtain club licensing and some who have collected are yet to submit the filled forms, while few have returned wrongly filled forms," he said.

He said the federation's Club Licensing Committee will meet in Dar es Salaam on Saturday to scrutinise the forms before awarding licence to clubs that have fulfilled the requirements.

Club licensing is a certificate confirming the fulfillment of all the mandatory minimum requirements by clubs in order to activate the admission procedure for CAF inter-clubs licence competitions. Some of the requirements include, submitting samples of home and away kit and physical address of the club.

Club's home grounds must be all green grass or artificial turf with proper marking. The stadiums should also have an internal perimeter fence to prevent unauthorised people from accessing the pitch.

Financially, clubs must submit a budget for the whole season, source of their funds and a bank statement for the last 12 month. The clubs will also be required to have youth teams; professional players who have written contracts and all the players including the youth teams must be registered with the local federation.

Simba is among the clubs which are said to have spent a lot in in an effort to strengthened its squad. They will represent the country in the next season CAF Confederation Cup.

Their rivals Young Africans have already completed the TMS procedure and are only left with the Club Licensing procedure to have the right of taking part in the next season league set to kick off on August 26th this year.

According to the source another club which is yet to conduct TMS procedures is Mtwara based Ndanda FC. In another development the Mainland League main sponsor Vodacom Tanzania will today distribute sports kits to the 16 premier league clubs for the 2017/18 season.