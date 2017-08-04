Namibia: Happy Birthday Mr President!

Windhoek — As President Hage Geingob celebrated his 76th birthday at a breakfast event organised by the Council of Churches in Namibia (CCN) yesterday, New Era spoke to some attendees at the event, who wished him continued strengthen and wisdom.

Apostle Haruna Goroh from Jesus Centre

"I want to celebrate our honourable president, a man of vision and man of foresight, a man who understands how to work with people and at the age of 76 he is very strong. We want this nation to stand behind him and back him up. There should be no division along any lines. Namibia is one nation and that is what we fought for.

So, let us join hands; whether it is in politics, churches or the private sector, the prosperity of this nation will be decided by how many of us can join hands. The best gift we can give the president is to unite as one and put our difference and political affiliation aside."

Chairperson of the National Council Margaret Mensah-Williams

"Happy birthday, may God expand his territory, may God give him courage and wisdom and may he always remember that we are there for him, we stand firmly behind him. And that we love him and we will always pray for him."

Apostle Fred Joseph from the River of Life Community Church

"We are here at the celebration of the president's birthday. As a church leader who has been in the ministry for fifty years, I have seen the changes that came in this country. I have seen the leadership of the president and I want to wish him God's speed. I want to use the words of Apostle Paul, when he said the following: 'I wish you prosper in all things and be healthy as your soul prospers."

Momentum Asset Management CEO Lesley Rukoro

"I just want to wish him good health for many years to come and strength to lead the country forward."

Nangula Geingos - daughter of President Geingob

"Wishing him continued health, wisdom and peace from God to continue to excel in his calling and he shouldn't take it lightly. We continue to pray for him daily. Happy birthday daddy."

Businesswoman Hilda Namundjebo

"I wish him good health, that's important, and just a focus on vision and understanding the time that we in. But what I really wish for him is a fantastic day, where he does not have to stress about anything and he should know he is being celebrated and appreciated."