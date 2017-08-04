4 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Three Kenyans Nabbed for Human Trafficking in Lilongwe

By Maston Kaiya

Police in Lilongwe on Wednesday arrested three Kenyans for intending to traffic girls to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Lilongwe Police Station Spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula, told the Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the police got a tip from well-wishers that the suspects were looking for two Malawian girls to take them to Dubai in the name of securing a job.

He has identified the suspects as 39 year old Peter Irungu Muchai, a businessman and holder of Kenyan Passport number A1779037, 36 year old Stephen Mungo Kamau, businessman and holder of Kenyan Passport number A1685920 and 46 year old Samuel Ndungu Marigi, a businessman and holder of Kenyan Passport number A2254222 who came into Malawi on 29th July 2017 through the Songwe boarder in Karonga district.

"On 30th July the suspects arranged with a local Malawian man to get them two girls and to help them process the travel documents so that they take girls to Dubai in the name of employment. The man was promised US$3,000 upon completion of the deal. Two girls were identified and presented themselves to the suspects and Kenyans produced the money for the deal and were arrested thereafter," said the Police.

Upon police interviews, the suspects revealed that they intended to traffic the girls to Dubai in the name of employment.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon to answer charges of human trafficking.

