Malawi: Limbe Police Arrest 16 in Sweeping Exercise

Blantyre — The police in Limbe have arrested 16 suspects in a sweeping exercise it conducted on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

According to Limbe Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers with the help of tip offs from the general public conducted the sweeping exercise.

Nhlane said the exercise was done in Maselema, Limbe Market, Mpingwe and Kanjedza.

"The arrested suspects have already been charged with offences of burglary, theft, house breaking and robbery with violence," said Nhlane.

He said the investigators are currently finalizing their work before the suspects are taken to court to answer the charges leveled against them.

Nhlane also pointed out that the police are very thankful to the members of the community who tip them with valid information that leads to the arrest of criminals.

Police sweeping exercises are a routine activity that is conducted across the country as one way of reducing crime.