4 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Limbe Police Arrest 16 in Sweeping Exercise

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lasul Grant Nkhulembe

Blantyre — The police in Limbe have arrested 16 suspects in a sweeping exercise it conducted on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

According to Limbe Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers with the help of tip offs from the general public conducted the sweeping exercise.

Nhlane said the exercise was done in Maselema, Limbe Market, Mpingwe and Kanjedza.

"The arrested suspects have already been charged with offences of burglary, theft, house breaking and robbery with violence," said Nhlane.

He said the investigators are currently finalizing their work before the suspects are taken to court to answer the charges leveled against them.

Nhlane also pointed out that the police are very thankful to the members of the community who tip them with valid information that leads to the arrest of criminals.

Police sweeping exercises are a routine activity that is conducted across the country as one way of reducing crime.

Malawi

Law Society Says Court Closures Suffocating Justice

Malawi Law Society (MLS) has expressed concern with the thousands of people are failing to access justice at the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.