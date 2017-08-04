Malawi: MBTS Sends an SOS for Blood Supply to Hospitals

Lilongwe — The Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) has said it is straggling to source a minimum amount of blood that it requires to supply to hospitals annually, News Agency (Mana) has learnt.

"We always have blood shortage in our hospitals because people are not donating blood despite our blood donation drives," said Chikumbutso Mbendera who is Public Relations Assistant at MBTS.

He said MBTS requires a minimum of 120 pints which is about 56.78 liters of blood per year to assist those that need blood transfusion in hospitals.

"We require 120 pints of blood to supply in hospitals annually but we are failing to reach the target.

This means that we are failing to assist a lot of people who need blood transfusion in the country," he said.

He said MBTS is running national wide campaigns to clear out myths and misconceptions about blood donations which are currently negatively affecting blood donation.

"Many people are not willing to donate blood out of fear of the unknown hence our campaigns to eliminate such fear," said Mbendera.

Marshal Mwamulima from Lilongwe who has been donating blood since 2008 told Mana that he has never experienced any negative side effects after donating blood.

"I started donating blood nine years ago when I was at secondary school. I have learnt more about the significance of blood donation over the years. I made a choice of donating blood. I have never fainted or fallen ill as a result of donating blood," he said.