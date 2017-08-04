4 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: FAM for Violence Free Carlsberg Cup Quarter-Final

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Blantyre — Malawi's football governing body, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appealed for a violence free Carlsberg Cup quarter-final.

FAM's Competitions Manager, Gomezgani Zakazaka, made the appeal in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) saying the soccer fraternity in the country should refrain from acts of violence.

"As FAM, we are appealing to football supporters and administrators to refrain from hooliganism. We hope that Carlsberg Cup quarter finals will be violent free," appealed Zakazaka.

Zakazaka added; "So far we have only registered one violent scene which happened between a Nyasa Bullets and Kamuzu Barracks match and we have already charged the parties involved for bringing the game of football to shame."

The teams that have qualified for the quarter-finals are: Nyasa Big Bullets, Blue Eagles, Be Forward Wanderers, Moyale Barracks, Red Lions and Kasungu Police.

According to Zakazaka, the Carlsberg Cup quarter finals will kick-start on Saturday, 12 August and the draw will be conducted on Thursday afternoon in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Carlsberg Malawi Limited sponsors the Carlsberg Cup to the tune of K 40 million.

