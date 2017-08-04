Malawi: Local NGO Rolls Out Young Farmers' Project in Rumphi

Rumphi — Youth to be helped in their farming activities

Centre for Youth and Development (CYD) will from August this year start implementing a three-year project aimed at inspiring young farmers to reduce poverty and create sustainable livelihoods in vulnerable communities in Rumphi District.

Speaking on Wednesday when he introduced the project to District Executive Committee (DEC) members, CYD Executive Director James Gondwe said the project will inspire young people to become successful small holder farmers.

"The project will give the youth opportunity to develop modern farming methods and participate in the value addition chain from growing to marketing," Gondwe said.

He said the youth will be given farm inputs, irrigation equipment besides being trained in various skills.

Gondwe added that the project will also adapt the Village Savings and Loans model into a youth specific model that will provide farm inputs on credit to enable them grow good quality crops that can fetch good markets.

"Arranged markets for crops that are suitable for sale such as groundnuts, sunflower, soya and sorghum will be available through our organisation," Gondwe said.

Four hundred young farmers from Mhuju and Ntchenachena Extension Planning Areas (EPA) in the district are expected to benefit from the project which will run up to 2020.

The project is led by a Scottish NGO Malawi Fruits (MF) with CYD being principle implementation partners in Malawi to the tune of MK 40,342,008.00 from the Scottish Government.