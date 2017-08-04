Malawi: Blantyre Ladies to Get Basic Motor Vehicle Servicing Skills

Blantyre — Blantyre based female mechanic/auto electrician for heavy and light vehicles, Beatrice Chiumia, will on August 20, 2017, equip ladies in the commercial city with basic motor vehicle servicing skills.

"Ladies should expect more from me and my colleagues. We are ready to teach them basic trouble shooting like changing tyres, servicing the battery and changing wiper blades and many more," said Chiumia.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency, Chiumia disclosed that the event will take place at Wenela PUMA filling station in Blantyre from 1 O'clock to 5 O'clock in the afternoon where participants would be expected to pay a fee of K5, 000.

In addition, Chiumia said the ladies will also be equipped with other basic motor vehicle servicing skills like checking oil, plugs, removing and replacing the battery and vehicle safety precautions.

Asked on what motivated her to come up with the training, Chiumia said she sympathises with women in general because they always become helpless when faced with car breakdowns.

Chiumia observed that mechanics take advantage of the fact that most ladies do not have the basic knowledge about how their cars function.

"Most mechanics take advantage of ladies because they know nothing about cars apart from driving as a result they charge them more money for minor services. Sometimes they have to pay for a spare part that was not even replaced," Chiumia added.

Chiumia, therefore, said it was important for ladies to gain the basic knowledge and skills about their cars because some faults do not need mechanics and that their husbands or men indeed cannot always be there to assist them.