Malawi: Nsanje DPD Says Community Empowerment Crucial for Sustainable Development

Nsanje — Training of Trainers Training on Community Resource Mobilisation taking place

Director of Planning and Development (DPD) for Nsanje District Council, McPherson Mwakhwawa, has said community empowerment remains crucial to achieving meaningful and sustainable development in the country.

Mwakhwawa said the fundamental principle of sustainable development was crucial when local communities are effectively empowered to take control over their own development considering that success of initiatives rests with local resource mobilization and community involvement.

The DPD made the remarks on Thursday during the closing ceremony of a four day Area Extension Committees and District Training Team workshop on resource mobilization at Nchalo in Chikwawa.

He said Nsanje district has been underdeveloped but is also experiencing extreme poverty as the communities have been lacking expertise in different areas including resource mobilization.

"As a district, we have been failing to meet our set development goals as the government cannot afford to provide enough resources to address all the challenges. We depend much on development partners which sometimes fail to accommodate all the needs of communities," he said.

Mwakhwawa added: "People have also not been empowered with the necessary information on how to mobilize resources for their community development needs. It is important, therefore, that organisations should help people to do things for themselves to own the product or the development".

Mwakhwawa, therefore, commended Care Malawi under the United in Building and Advanced Life Expectations for coming up with the Training of Trainers (TOT) in resource mobilization for the district team and area extension committees, saying it will go a long way in transforming the district in terms of development and attaining self-reliance.

"I am sure that the district's development agenda will be sustained once these trainers roll out trainings to grassroots governance structures such as area and village civil protection committees, area and village development committees," he said.

One of the participants to the Resource Mobilization TOT training, Jonasi January, said the knowledge gained through the training will contribute to communities' capacity to mobilise resources and come up with projects for their own benefit.

"I am sure that after reaching out to the communities with what we have learnt during this training, a lot of transformation will take place since communities will be able to come up with viable project proposals and generate adequate resources," January said.