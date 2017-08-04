4 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mangochi Conducts Masaf 4 Project Beneficiary Verification Exercise

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kondwani Magombo

Mangochi — Exercise expected to play a major role in flushing out ghost workers

Mangochi District Council has conducted verification exercise for beneficiaries of MASAF 4 projects as one major way of flushing out ghost workers.

District council officials conducted the verification exercise for two days (Wednesday and Thursday) respectively with the assistance of Area Development Committees (ADCs). ADCs are responsible for registering project beneficiaries.

LDF Project Officer for Mangochi, Philip Chidawati, said the exercise was carried out as a measure to curb malpractices during registration of beneficiaries. He said the exercise would eradicate cases of ghost workers when implementing MASAF 4 project cycle in September 2017.

"This is a very important exercise that will ensure transparency and accountability. The council does not want to be seen misappropriating project funds. The list of beneficiaries and projects will be sent to LDF headquarters for approval before the cycle rolls out," he said.

Mangochi district council was in 2016 suspended by LDF for four months for mismanaging project funds. Similar exercise was conducted in December 2026 which saw the council saving K10 million.

"We will be doing this exercise even when paying out workers to ensure that legible beneficiaries receive the money they are entitled to," Chidawati.

In a full council meeting recently, Mangochi District Commissioner (DC), Rev. Moses Chimphepo appealed for proper collaboration when implementing the MASAF 4 cycle to achieve better.

Malawi

Law Society Says Court Closures Suffocating Justice

Malawi Law Society (MLS) has expressed concern with the thousands of people are failing to access justice at the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.