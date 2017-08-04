Malawi: Mangochi Conducts Masaf 4 Project Beneficiary Verification Exercise

Mangochi — Exercise expected to play a major role in flushing out ghost workers

Mangochi District Council has conducted verification exercise for beneficiaries of MASAF 4 projects as one major way of flushing out ghost workers.

District council officials conducted the verification exercise for two days (Wednesday and Thursday) respectively with the assistance of Area Development Committees (ADCs). ADCs are responsible for registering project beneficiaries.

LDF Project Officer for Mangochi, Philip Chidawati, said the exercise was carried out as a measure to curb malpractices during registration of beneficiaries. He said the exercise would eradicate cases of ghost workers when implementing MASAF 4 project cycle in September 2017.

"This is a very important exercise that will ensure transparency and accountability. The council does not want to be seen misappropriating project funds. The list of beneficiaries and projects will be sent to LDF headquarters for approval before the cycle rolls out," he said.

Mangochi district council was in 2016 suspended by LDF for four months for mismanaging project funds. Similar exercise was conducted in December 2026 which saw the council saving K10 million.

"We will be doing this exercise even when paying out workers to ensure that legible beneficiaries receive the money they are entitled to," Chidawati.

In a full council meeting recently, Mangochi District Commissioner (DC), Rev. Moses Chimphepo appealed for proper collaboration when implementing the MASAF 4 cycle to achieve better.