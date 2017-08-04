Malawi: Germany Envoy Asks Malawi Parents to Give Learners Nutritious Food

Karonga — Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Thomas Staiger, has asked parents in Malawi to provide nutritious food to children for them to perform well in school.

Malawi is implementing a two-and-half-year Nutrition and Access to Primary Education (NAPE) programme in eight districts with funding from GIZ in Germany.

Speaking during the programme's monitoring visit in Karonga District on Tuesday, Staiger said parents should take responsibility of feeding their children a balanced diet before and after sending them to school.

"You would observe that most of the children in Malawi, especially in rural set up, are sent to school without taking breakfast despite the presence of local ingredients that can improve their physical growth; as a result, they fail to be active in class," Staiger said.

He said provision of education is not only about having good schools near the communities but also about quality of food learners consume.

Staiger said through the NAPE programme, the Republic of Germany is committed to ensure that nutrition interventions are championed by families at household level.

NAPE's Karonga District coordinator, Colby Kaunda, said the programme which started last year, aims at empowering households around 20 schools to grow and prepare nutritious food.

The parents, whose children learn in the selected schools, are given seeds of different crops including fruits to grow.

Karonga District Education Manager (DEM) Scotch Kondowe said the fact that some schools have a feeding programme does not mean that parents should send their children to school without giving them breakfast.

"We have noted that some parents in Karonga stopped giving breakfast to their children just because government in conjunction with some stakeholders started providing Likuni Phala in schools; this is not on," Kondowe said.