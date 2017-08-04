Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's basketball team are playing on Friday New Zealand for the third and last round of the second international tournament, taking place in China.

According to Radio 5, the Angolan national squad, after winning the first tournament, last Monday in that Asian country, also is seen as the virtual winner of this event, due to the two victories achieved in the first two rounds.

In the first round played on Wednesday, Angola beat host China by 78-70 and then defeated Lithuania (75-52) in the second round.

In the other match, China defeated New Zealand by 89-62.

Angola lead the competition with four points, one more than China and Lithuania. New Zealand add two (two losses).