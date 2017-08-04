Angola: Laúca Dam Starts Generating Power

Luanda — The first out of six turbines of 334 megawatts, based at the Laúca Hydroelectric Dam project being developed on the waterfalls of the Medium Kwanza River, will start generating power for commercial purposes this Friday, after undergoing a test period since last 09 July.

The Laúca Hydroelectric Dam, whose construction started in the year 2012, is currently the country's biggest civil engineering undertaking and which results from an Angolan state investment of about USD 4.5 million, as part of the 2012-2017 National Development Plan.

When the works are completed, in 2018, the Laúca Dam will substantially contribute to greater energetic stability and enable the start of the process of connecting the country's northern, central and southern power systems.

This is the third dam, out of the planned seven, that is being developed on the waters of the Medium Kwanza River, the other two being the Cambambe and Capanda dams.