Luanda — All technical and human conditions have been put in place for the forthcoming 23 August election vote counting and release of results with transparency and trust.

This was announced Thursday in Luanda by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

A visit to the National Vote Counting Centre by the CNE, headed by its president, André da Silva Neto, showed that all services required for the sending, reception and processing of polling stations' reports are in place.

Speaking at the end of the visit, CNE spokesperson, Júlia Ferreira, said "we were impressed to see that all equipment to ensure the credibility and transparency of the process are installed".

One thousands staff are being trained to handle the equipment, it was also said.

The spokesperson explained that after vote counting at the polling stations, namely at the voting tables, the ballot boxes will be transported to the municipal electoral commission in sealed bags, while the polling station's reports are faxed to the National Electoral Commission and to the Provincial Commissions.

The National Vote Counting Centre is the National Electoral Commission's body that receives the reports, votes, documents and information supplied by the Provincial Electoral Commissions.

There are in the country 12,152 polling stations around the country and 25,474 voting tables to serve 9.3 million voters.

The 2017 general election will be held on 23 August with the participation of six political parties. They are the ruling MPLA, opposition UNITA, PRS, FNLA, APN and CASA-CE coalition.