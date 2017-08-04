4 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Progresso and Interclube Play Postponed Game

Luanda — Progresso do Sambizanga and Interclube are facing each other this Friday afternoon in Coqueiros Stadium, in Luanda, a 19th round encounter of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2017) that had been postponed.

The Progresso squad stand at the eighth position with 27 points, while Interclube come sixth with 29 points.

Girabola2017, which this weekend disputes the 22nd round, is being led by 1º de Agosto with 47 points, while the last position is occupied by Progresso da Lunda Sul with 15 points.

